Builders seek measures to control prices of sand in Coimbatore

February 08, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

With prices of some of the construction materials escalating in Coimbatore in the recent days, the Builders Association of India (BAI), Coimbatore centre, has appealed to the the district administration to control the prices.

The association submitted a memorandum to the District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Thursday in this regard.

R. Ganeshkumar, chairman of the association’s Coimbatore centre, said the prices of M-sand, P-sand, and blue metal shot up almost 40% since February 1, not only in Coimbatore but across Tamil Nadu. This has resulted in escalation of prices of by-products such as readymade concrete and fly ash bricks. Overall, construction costs are up by almost 15%, he said.

The high prices have hit ongoing construction works and threaten to derail new projects too. Mr. Ganeshkumar said higher input costs are said to be the reasons for the hike in prices of the three main construction materials. But, the jump is too high and too sudden. Hence, the association submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

All civil engineering and construction associations plan to take this up with the government in the coming days, he said.

