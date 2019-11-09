Builders seek clarity on Alternative Investment Fund

Builders and property promoters here, who have welcomed the Alternative Investment Fund announced by the Union Finance Minister for the real estate sector, have sought clarity on implementation of the scheme and steps to increase the demand for housing.

V. Sivarajan, chairman of Builders’ Association of India, Coimbatore chapter, said the real estate sector was under stress and the ₹25,000-crore fund would benefit the sector. However, there was no clarity on some of the practical issues related to implementation of the scheme. The building approval granted for the stalled projects must have also lapsed.

Even if funds were made available to revive such projects, there would not be an approval and the builder or promoter would have to get it again. It involved huge cost and time, he said. Further, the bank norms should be made flexible for the projects that were stalled and banks should be instructed to identify such projects and make the funds available for these.

According to Surender Vittel, president of CREDAI Coimbatore, the city does not have projects that remain incomplete because of lack of funds. However, the industry needs a holistic solution “that will re-energise the home buying market.” The current solution will not increase the demand for housing.

The government should allow input tax credit on GST paid for raw materials, should rationalise the GST on materials by capping it at 12 %, bring the approval process under RERA, and restore EMI interest rebate against Income Tax.

Rajesh B. Lund, former president of CREDAI - Coimbatore, said there was some stock with the promoters here though it was not high as in the case of metro cities. The government should come out with measures such as increased IT benefit for home buyers so that the demand was revived.