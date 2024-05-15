Builder in Udhagamandalam complains of harassment by men claiming to be ‘journalists’

A builder from Udhagamandalam has submitted a complaint to the Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police and the District Collector claiming some persons, who introduced themselves as “journalists”, were demanding ₹2 lakh in cash for not reporting on an alleged building violation.

M. Mahesh, who is constructing 15 buildings across Udhagamandalam, staged a protest outside the Collector’s office on Wednesday demanding action against the men.

Police said they were looking into the allegations made against the men.

