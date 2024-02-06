GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Build Expo in Coimbatore from February 9 to 12

February 06, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The CODISSIA Intec Technology Centre (COINTEC) will organise in Coimbatore the 13th edition of building and construction trade fair (Build Intec 2024) from February 9 to 12.

According to a press release from COINTEC, the event at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex will have 257 exhibitors, including those from States such as Punjab, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Business visitors can register online (visitor.codissia.com) or register at the venue by producing the business or company card.

Spread across almost one lakh sq.ft, the exhibition this year will have a thrust on building automation, improvised M and P sands, construction chemicals, pre cast buildings, and water, waste water, and solid waste management. The fair will have displays of a wide range of building materials, water solutions and electrical home fittings.

The entry fee is ₹50 per person for general visitors. The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all four days and Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati will inaugurate the exhibition. A total of over 40,000 visitors are expected, the organisers say.

