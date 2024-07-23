GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget proposals for MSMEs to benefit textile and apparel industry

Updated - July 23, 2024 09:54 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 09:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The textile and apparel industry, which is largely in the MSME sector, has said the thrust planned for this sector will benefit the textile and apparel units.

The Southern India Mills’ Association chairman S.K. Sundararaman said in a press release that employment, skilling and MSMEs being the major themes of the Union Budget, the various announcements relating to these areas will benefit the labour-intensive textile industry.

Sunil Patwari, chairman of the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, said the development of investment-ready “plug and play” industrial parks with complete infrastructure, in partnership with the States and private sector will encourage investments.

Chairman of the Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council Bhadresh Dodhia said the outlay for RoDTEP and RoSCTL Schemes has been increased. The government should increase the rates under these schemes for textiles and clothing sector. It should also rectify the inverted duty structure in GST in the case of manmade fibre textiles.

According to A. Sakthivel, in-charge of AEPC Southern Region, the budget announcements signify a strong commitment of the government to youth and women and envisages sustained efforts to boost key areas.

The Tiruppur Exporters Association president K.M. Subramanian said the budget announcements will have a positive impact on the garment industry of Tirupppur. “The Union Textile Minister has assured all support to double garment exports from Tiruppur,” he told The Hindu. The Association said it is looking forward for a scheme that will be an alternative to the Technology Upgradation Fund scheme and promote investments.

“The budget holds great promise in terms of addressing the labour and skill shortage, which is the need of the hour for labour intensive sector like textiles. The plans to set up hostels for women and establishing crèche facilities are key to encourage unskilled and semi-skilled women to remain in the workforce,” said N. Chandran, chairman of Eastman Exports.

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said the budget is sending a strong signal towards the importance of job creation. Increasing women participation in the workforce will help not only the industry but also the economy.

The South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association president AC Eswaran said the proposals related to collateral free loans for MSMEs, Mudra loans and hostels for working women were all welcome measures.

G. Arulmozhi, president of the Open End Spinning Mills Association, said plans for MSMEs, especially those related to credit facilities, will largely benefit the open end spinning mills too.

Chairman of the Recycling Textile Federation M. Jayabal said the budget is silent on the demand for removal of restrictions on import of raw materials such as cotton and polyester. At present, raw material prices are higher than the international prices and the domestic industry is unable to tap opportunities.

