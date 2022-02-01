Budget not encouraging: farmers’ association

COIMBATORE

01 February 2022 21:34 IST

The Union Budget was not encouraging, said the Tamilnadu Vivasayeegal Sangam that is affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, association president Su. Palanisamy said the Budget’s silence on linking of rivers at national level and financial allotment for linking of southern rivers was disappointing.

The minimum support price was more in papers than on ground, he said and added that the Budget had no announcement on protection of farm lands, increase production and control inflation.The farmers’ leader also said the association welcomed the announcements on encouraging organic farmers, boosting oil seeds production and digital survey of lands.One of the biggest disappointments was that there was no announcement on compensation to be given to farmers for damage to crops by wild animals, he pointed out. In short, the Budget would neither help agriculture or economy, he added.

