Coimbatore

Budget not encouraging: farmers’ association

The Union Budget was not encouraging, said the Tamilnadu Vivasayeegal Sangam that is affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, association president Su. Palanisamy said the Budget’s silence on linking of rivers at national level and financial allotment for linking of southern rivers was disappointing.

The minimum support price was more in papers than on ground, he said and added that the Budget had no announcement on protection of farm lands, increase production and control inflation.The farmers’ leader also said the association welcomed the announcements on encouraging organic farmers, boosting oil seeds production and digital survey of lands.One of the biggest disappointments was that there was no announcement on compensation to be given to farmers for damage to crops by wild animals, he pointed out. In short, the Budget would neither help agriculture or economy, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2022 10:38:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/budget-not-encouraging-farmers-association/article38360585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY