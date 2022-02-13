Budget is a vision document for development in next 25 years, says Murugan

It received widespread appreciation from all sections of the society, claims the Minister of State

The Union Budget presented on February 1 was a vision document for country’s development in the next 25 years, L. Murugan, Minister of State, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said here on Sunday.

At a press meet, he said the Budget that had received widespread appreciation from all sections of the society focused on infrastructure development through the Gati Shakti master plan. It sought to improve exports through Make in India initiative.

Presented on the 75 th year of Indian Independence it was only appropriate that the Budget had presented a vision for the next 25 years.

The Central government had said that it would mobilise ₹20,000 crore to invest in the development of 25,000 km roads into express ways. Development of Namakkal-Musuri road had been included in the scheme.

Mr. Murugan said the Budget had also spoken about multi-modal connectivity, which would boost the logistics sector. There was also a mention about river-linking project. This would immensely benefit Tamil Nadu that would get Godavari, Pennaru water.

The river-linking project would increase the cultivable area.

The government was also responsive to the changes happening around as it had announced the formation of a digital university and broadcast of educational content using 200 channels under the e-Vidya scheme, he said.

Though the Budget aimed at the welfare of all sections of society, the government had particularly focused on the weaker sections of the society.