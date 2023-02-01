Budget fails to address MSME concerns: HOSTIA

February 01, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) has expressed disappointment with the Union Budget, stating that it holds nothing good for the MSMEs.

K. Velmurugan, president, HOSTIA, told The Hindu there was no specific announcement in the Budget for the COVID-hit MSME sector.

Earlier, the Budget would provide levy percentage for each group of raw materials for the common person and the small manufacturer to understand what was in store for them, he said. But, over the last six years, the Budget read more like a policy document on capital expenditure. A micro plan on how the targets are to be achieved had been lacking.

The GST council has taken over the pricing from Parliament, whose representatives are elected by the people. An inaccessible council is determining prices for MSMEs, and those fundamental issues are not resolved.

There is no other specific announcement apart from the infusion of ₹9,000 crore to the corpus. It does nothing for the uncovered MSMEs in the extended credit guarantee scheme, says Mr. Velmurugan. “The Budget is silent on postponement of EMI payments by MSMEs.

According to HOSTIA, the budget cannot address the problem without a diagnosis of what ails the MSMEs. “An expert committee should be constituted and the a white paper should be submitted in order to rescue the MSMEs from the current predicament.”