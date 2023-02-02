Budget announcements expected to boost agri sector

February 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Union Budget presented on Wednesday is progressive, leading India onto the next level of growth and inclusivity, said Rajshree Pathy, chairperson of Rajshree Sugars.

She added that agri credit target has been set at ₹ 20 lakh crore. The budget announcement of open source digital public infrastructure for agriculture and creation of agricultural acceleration fund focused on youth in rural areas will help the agri tech space.

According to B. Soundararajan, chairman of Suguna Group, the farmer-friendly initiatives in the Budget will support the agricultural economy and accelerate growth among sectors such as animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries. The agricultural acceleration fund will stimulate agri start-ups in rural areas with better collaboration among farmers, the State and the other stakeholders of the agri sector, he said.

The Indian Sugar Mills’ Association said in a press release that two key proposals in the Budget clearly lay out the mandate straight for clean and green energy. The proposal of introducing a 5% Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) mandate in due course for all organisations marketing natural and bio-gas will be a big boost to production of CBG. The Finance Minister also added that, “For collection of bio-mass and distribution of bio-manure, appropriate fiscal support will be provided”. By making it compulsory for OMCs and GAIL to substitute 5% of Natural Gas with that of CBG is a testament of government’s focus towards green energy transition, it said.

Further, exemption of Basic Customs Duty on Denatured ethyl alcohol will give a big boost to the ‘Ethanol Blending Programme’. This will also make import of denatured ethyl alcohol cheaper. Industries which use denatured ethyl alcohol as their raw material such as pharmaceuticals, chemical and paints, can rely on domestic availability to fulfil their raw material requirement. The entire cane molasses can be used for ethanol production for Ethanol Blending Programme. This will address shortfall in ethanol supplies by sugar mills, and they will be able to fulfil their ethanol supply commitments to OMCs, the Association said.

