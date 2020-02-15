Budget allocates funds for Avinashi Road flyover

The State budget has allocation of ₹200 crore for construction of flyover on Avinashi Road.

According to the announcement, the government has accorded sanction for a 10.1- km elevated road from Coimbatore airport to Uppilipalayam along Avinashi Road at a cost of ₹1,620 crore. A provision of ₹200 crore has been made in the budget estimate for this project.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said that was a welcome move as the flyover on Avinashi Road was one of the awaited projects and would be “highly useful” for the city. At least, a beginning had been made for the project. The government should start the construction work at the earliest. The project was expected to have up and down ramps and so vehicles moving within the city could also use it. The flyover should be extended beyond Chinniyampalayam so that it had a long-term benefit.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president R. Ramamoorthy welcomed the move and said this was one of the main infrastructure requirements of the city which the industries had been asking for a long time.