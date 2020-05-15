Coimbatore

BU to start PG programme in Medical Biotechnology

Bharathiar University will start a post-graduate programme in Medical Biotechnology. The Department of Biotechnology will fully fund the 10-seat M.Sc. programme, says a release.

Students who clear the All-India Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology will be eligible for the programme and on admission they will be eligible for fellowship, says Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj.

The department has given ₹5 crore to create the necessary infrastructure.

Using the money, the university will buy equipment and set up the lab required.

The university is in the process of tying up with leading hospitals, biotechnology and biomedical companies.

It has drawn faculty from the departments of Bio-Informatics, Microbial Biotechnology, Nano Technology, Statistics, Microbiology and allied departments and will rope in experts and professionals from hospitals and industry to teach allied subjects.

The release says the university will train students in emerging areas like molecular diagnostics, immunotechnology, pharmacogenomics, systems biology, computational biology, advanced instrumentation among others.

Mr. Kaliraj adds that the university has incorporated subjects outlined in Education 4.0 and Education 5.0.

The outcome of this is that the students will study a few of the following subjects as electives - artificial intelligence, big data, augmented reality, virtual reality among others.

Course coordinator R. Sathishkumar says the university will soon post online the course contents and procedure for applying for admission.

