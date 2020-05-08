BU to improve syllabi for affiliated colleges

Bharathiar University was working to upgrade the syllabi for affiliated institutions and exploring ways to help students land jobs post-COVID-19, Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj told college correspondents and principals during a video conference session of the Association of Self-Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu.

‘No input from stakeholders’

“One of the issues brought to my notice soon after I took over was that while the syllabi of autonomous institutions were good, the curriculum at affiliated institutions was sub-standard. When I went into the issue to find out why it was so, I learnt that the syllabi at affiliated institutions was old, there was no input from industry associations or stakeholders like students and the revisions that had happened in the past were perfunctory,” Mr. Kaliraj said.

He told the participants that he had reconstituted the Boards of studies by including stakeholders, including at least three industry representatives. The University would soon roll out the new syllabi, reflecting the Chancellor-Governor’s Vision 2030.

“The objective while preparing the new syllabi was how to prepare students to face the challenges they might encounter in the next three, six and 10 years.”

The University, Mr. Kaliraj, was also looking at introducing credit transfer system, where student could choose courses in another college and have the credits transferred to the home institution.

And, the courses would include those offered in blended programmes or with collaboration with foreign universities.

Certificate courses

As far the post-COVID-19 situation, he wanted the colleges to offer certificate courses that would turn students job-ready.

These would be add-on courses and need not impact in the academic record of students.

Mr. Kaliraj also spoke about digitisation, online classes and online examinations.

While the Bharathiar University was for conduct of online classes – first to train faculty and later for students, it would have to think about online examinations.

But the possibility of holding online viva voce for M.Phil. and Ph.D. scholars could be looked into, subject to the conditions imposed by the University Grants Commission and the State Higher Education Department.

He added that given the increase in use of digital platforms during the lockdown, the University had cut down on foreign travel of faculty and was redirecting the ₹ 2 crore earmarked for the purpose to upgrade its digital infrastructure.

The participants sought clarification on the issue of continuous affiliation, suggested alternating between physical and digital classes and reducing the examination duration from three to two hours.

Dr. Kaliraj responded saying that the University would soon announce its revised examination schedule and academic calendar.