BU to host Vice-Chancellors’ meet

Bharathiar University will hold the Association of Indian Universities – South Zone Vice-Chancellors’ meet 2021-22, said a release.

The university would host the meeting on realising sustainable development goals through higher education institutions for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education on March 11 and 12, the release said and added Governor R.N. Ravi would inaugurate the conference and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would deliver a special address through video link.

The university expected 75 Vice-Chancellors and around 200 senate members of the member-universities to participate in the meet, the release added.