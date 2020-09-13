BU to hold end-semester theory exam

COIMBATORE

13 September 2020 18:38 IST

Bharathiar University will hold the end-semester theory examination for students of all undergraduate and post-graduate courses from September 21 to 30.

A release said based on directions from the State Higher Education Department, the university would hold theory papers for students of all affiliated colleges, university department and study centres. And, it would conduct the examination online.

The university was in the process of creating an exclusive portal for students to download question papers and upload answer sheets in PDF on every day of the examination.

It had finalised the examination modalities after discussions with principals of affiliated colleges and heads of departments. In the run-up to the semester examination, the University would conduct a mock test on September 16, the release said.

The university had asked all students who had registered for the final semester examination to contact their college principal or heads of departments for further details. They would also do well to visit www.b-u.ac.in to learn about the university’s modalities, the release added.