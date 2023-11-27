BU to broad-base teaching-learning of foreign languages from the next academic year

November 27, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University (BU) has plans to broad-base teaching-learning of foreign languages from the next academic year.

At present, the Department of English and Foreign Languages has beginner-level programmes in German and Japanese. For the last two years, these programmes have benefitted students of the English Department.

The university was keen to tap the utility of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme for broad-basing the study of foreign languages including German, Japanese and French, according to the university faculty.

The university now has a full-time faculty for German and a visiting faculty from a Hosur-based institution for teaching Japanese.

The advantage for the university students is that they will be able to complete courses in foreign languages at less than one-fifth of the cost they would incur in private institutions, a university faculty said.

Training students in foreign languages and facilitating them to pursue careers abroad is a component of the Naan Mudhalvan initiative.

From the next semester onwards, students of all the departments will, in all probability, get the opportunity to study foreign languages.

Bharathiar University is among the few State varsities to offer programmes in foreign languages.

The university’s idea is to facilitate the students to obtain additional diploma-level qualification in one or two foreign languages during their two-years of post-graduation.

