BU teams to inspect affiliated colleges for sanction of new courses, increase in intake in the coming months

December 27, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Inspections are to be carried out by Bharathiar University (BU) in the coming months for sanctioning new courses or approving additional intake for existing courses in affiliated colleges from the next academic year.

The deadline for submission of applications for these purposes ended in October.

A meeting will be convened shortly by the university under the aegis of the Curriculum Development Cell when a committee will be formed to decide on the teams for carrying out inspections at the affiliated colleges, it is learnt.

Most of the colleges are learnt to have applied for start of computer-related courses. The procedure is the same for increasing a new section for an existing programme, university sources said.

As per the university guidelies, “No advertisement even mentioning “Subject to affiliation” shall be made by the colleges/ trusts without obtaining affiliation for new courses/ continuance of provisional affiliation for the existing courses from this university. Applications of those colleges/ trusts may be rejected if they had made advertisements before obtaining affiliation.”

Also, “Colleges should display in the notice boards, a copy of the communication from the university granting affiliation for a course, during the period when admissions are made,” as per the guidelines.

