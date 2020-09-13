BU Syndicate decision on course approval worries academics

Bharathiar University Syndicate has decided to provisionally accord approval for four self-financing colleges to start new courses, which concerned academics say is a violation of the institution’s Acts and Statutes.

In the Syndicate meeting held online a few days ago, the members present, including Higher Education Secretary, decided to allow Nehru Arts and Science College to start B.Sc. Digital Cyber Forensic Science, Park’s College, Tiruppur, to start B.Sc. Interior Design, Hindusthan College of Arts and Science to start B.Com. Cost and Management Accounting and convert B.Sc. Computer Science to B.Sc. Computer Science with Cognitive System and Rathinam College of Arts and Science to offer M.B.A. in Innovation Entrepreneurship and Venture Development.

The minutes placed before the Syndicate and the recommendation of the statutory body, Career Development Council, showed that all the four colleges had applied well past the deadline and therefore were ineligible for starting new courses in the current academic year.

Sources said as per the University’s Acts and Statues colleges could apply for starting new course or conversion of one course to another before October 31 and apply with ₹ 5,000 till November 30, with ₹ 10,000 fine till December 30 and ₹ 25,000 fine till January 28 to offer courses in the next academic year.

But the aforementioned colleges had applied well past the deadline in March – July this year to start the courses and therefore their application ought not to be have been considered.

An academic privy to the developments wondered how would the colleges start the courses when a lot more process remained before they could actually start teaching the courses – like the visit of inspection committee and approval of syllabus.

Another academic wondered how could the colleges complete all the formalities with the deadline to admit students for the current academic year only a fortnight away. On condition of anonymity, he said that it appeared that the colleges readied infrastructure and even admitted students provisionally before seeking the University’s approval as their urgency for the approval made one suspect so.

Several academic said this would set a bad precedent and would only pave the way for deterioration of higher education and bring disrepute to the University as the interest of the colleges concerned and not that of students seemed to be at the core of Syndicate approval.

Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj could not be reached for his comments.