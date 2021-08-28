BU supplementary examination

COIMBATORE

Bharathiar University will hold its supplementary examination for those students who had failed in only one subject in the examination it had held in 2021. A release from the university said candidates interested in writing the examination would have to appear in person on September 26 (Sunday) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The opportunity to write the supplementary examination was open for those who had enrolled in UG or MCA course in 2018-19 or MA, M.Sc. or M.Com. courses in 2019-20, the release said and added that interested persons should submit application to principal of their alma mater and that should be before September 9.

The university said it would the examination for UG subjects in Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science and PG subjects including M.B.A. and M.C.A. would be at Dr. N.G.P. Arts and Science College. And, for its students, the examination centre would be at the University.

And, the candidates could collect the hall ticket three days prior to the date of examination, the release said and added that for further details visit www.b-u.ac.in.