BU search committee meeting still not convened: AUT

November 30, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

The search committee to appoint Vice Chancellor for Bharathiar University has not convened a single meeting, claimed the Association of University Teachers (AUT), on Tuesday.

The search committee — retired IAS officer P.W.C. Davidar, former Vice-Chancellor of Madras University P. Duraisamy, and Academy of Maritime Education and Training Vice-Chancellor G. Thiruvasagam — was formed in October. Meanwhile, Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan became the convener of the V-C committee, and Kongunadu Arts and Science College secretary C.A. Vasuki and Bharathiar University Professor F.X. Lovelina Little Flower were appointed as members, to run the institute.

“The committee must have been formed earlier. The State Higher Education Department must look into this issue immediately. The Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department and the Minister of Higher Education Department refused to meet us when we requested for an audience many times,” AUT president P Thirunavukkarasu said.