Coimbatore

BU SDE exam starts on Dec. 20

Bharathiar University School of Distance Education will start the examination for all undergraduate, post-graduate, MCA, MBA, B.Ed., M.Ed., PG diploma and diploma courses on December 20. A release said hall ticket was available online at http://hallticket.b-u.ac.in.


