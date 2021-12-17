Bharathiar University School of Distance Education will start the examination for all undergraduate, post-graduate, MCA, MBA, B.Ed., M.Ed., PG diploma and diploma courses on December 20. A release said hall ticket was available online at http://hallticket.b-u.ac.in.
BU SDE exam starts on Dec. 20
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
December 17, 2021 23:55 IST
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
December 17, 2021 23:55 IST
