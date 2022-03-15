BU School of Distance Education results published
The School of Distance Education of Bharathiar University has published the results of the UG, PG, MBA, MCA, diploma and PG diploma courses it conducted in December 2021. A release from the University said candidates who had appeared for the examination could access online the results and marks by keying in their register number. All candidates were eligible to apply for revaluation. They could do so online before March 22, the release added.
