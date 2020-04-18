BU preparing new syllabus for all subjects, says V-C

Bharathiar University is in the process of preparing new syllabus for all subjects, in keeping with Chancellor-Governor’s vision document.

Vice Chancellor P. Kaliraj told The Hindu that after Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit held a meeting of all State University Vice-Chancellors in Udhagamandalam to prepare a Vision Document 2030 to align education to Industry 4.0, the university was engaged in preparing new syllabus for all subjects. The objective of the syllabus preparation was to incorporate internet of things (IoT), big data, data analytics, robotics and animation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, virtual reality and cloud computing in all disciplines.

As a first step in this direction, Mr. Kaliraj said, the university had called for suggestions from faculty in all State universities and industry experts.

Once the draft syllabus was ready, the University would circulate the same for feedback from academics and industry experts and after finalisation would place the syllabus for approval from the boards of studies.

Alongside the syllabus preparation, the university was also engaged in helping its faculty and those in its affiliated colleges learn the basics of the topics to ensure that they were equipped to teach those subjects.

To help the faculty learn, the Department of Computer Applications had prepared modules and they were available for faculty on open learning platforms and from webinars.

Mr. Kaliraj said while the first few chapters of one or two subjects in the new syllabus would be on the basics of topics, the last two or three chapters would be on the application of the technology in the respective domains.

The university was looking to introduce the subjects in the new syllabus from the second semester onwards for both the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

He also said that the university would also introduce a postgraduate programme on cyber security as it was an essential component of going digital.

To prepare the syllabus for the course, the university had tied up with academics and industry experts.