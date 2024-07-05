BU non-teaching staff protest against denial of permission for urgent meeting

About 30 members of Bharathiar University Staff Association (BUSA) staged a sit-in protest in the office of the Registrar on Friday evening, in protest against denial of permission for conduct of its urgent meeting.

The BUSA had, at its recent meeting of Executive Committee, adopted resolutions criticising slackness in administration caused in the absence of a full-time Vice-Chancellor, and highlighting shortcomings in filling of vacancies, among other issues

The Registrar In-Charge had directed the association to secure the permission of the V-C Committee to conduct the meeting, it is learnt.

The V-C Committee, in turn, is said to have sought documents pertaining to renewal of registration of BUSA as a pre-condition for conducting the meeting. The BUSA members dispersed after about 45 minutes, sources added.

Earlier in the day, members of Bharathiar University Teachers’ Association (BHUTA) conveyed their displeasure to the V-C Committee over the activities of BUSA.

The contention of BHUTA was that BUSA had adopted resolutions that were misleading and contrary to truth.

