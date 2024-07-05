ADVERTISEMENT

BU non-teaching staff protest against denial of permission for urgent meeting

Published - July 05, 2024 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

About 30 members of Bharathiar University Staff Association (BUSA) staged a sit-in protest in the office of the Registrar on Friday evening, in protest against denial of permission for conduct of its urgent meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BUSA had, at its recent meeting of Executive Committee, adopted resolutions criticising slackness in administration caused in the absence of a full-time Vice-Chancellor, and highlighting shortcomings in filling of vacancies, among other issues

The Registrar In-Charge had directed the association to secure the permission of the V-C Committee to conduct the meeting, it is learnt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The V-C Committee, in turn, is said to have sought documents pertaining to renewal of registration of BUSA as a pre-condition for conducting the meeting. The BUSA members dispersed after about 45 minutes, sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier in the day, members of Bharathiar University Teachers’ Association (BHUTA) conveyed their displeasure to the V-C Committee over the activities of BUSA.

The contention of BHUTA was that BUSA had adopted resolutions that were misleading and contrary to truth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US