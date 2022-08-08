BU invites applications for M.Phil and Ph.d courses
The Bharathiar University has called for applications for the M.Phil and P.hD course entrance exam for the academic year 2022-23. Students can apply online from August 10, according to the varsity.
According to a press release issued by Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj the public entrance exam for part-time and full-time M. Phil and Ph.D courses will be held on August 29. Students can apply via mail — coordinatorcet2022bu@gmail.com — or contact the office at 0422-2428311/2428318.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.