BU invites applications for M.Phil and Ph.d courses

The Bharathiar University has called for applications for the M.Phil and P.hD course entrance exam for the academic year 2022-23. Students can apply online from August 10, according to the varsity.

According to a press release issued by Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj the public entrance exam for part-time and full-time M. Phil and Ph.D courses will be held on August 29. Students can apply via mail — coordinatorcet2022bu@gmail.com — or contact the office at 0422-2428311/2428318.


