BU in Coimbatore flouting seniority norms for appointing Board of Studies chairman: Govt college professor

Seniority rules have been flouted by the Bharathiar University while appointing heads and members of the Board of Studies, alleged an associate professor at the Government Arts College in Ooty.

Several colleges under BU delay updating the details of professors on Employee Resource Planning (ERP), due to which many teachers do not get a chance for chairmanship, said Prof. R. Sanil. He claimed that the list of members of Board of Studies on the BU website was last updated in 2020, even as a new board was constituted in 2022.

Mr. Sanil said he was a member of the Board of Studies for post-graduate degrees in 2012. He said, "I joined service in 1998 as a Zoology lecturer and now am an Associate Professor for the same course. Certain faculty with only eight months of service have been nominated but I am not given a chance. As per university records, if I don’t have enough post-graduate experience, how did I become a member of the Board for PG," he asked.

P Jayachandran, a university syndicate member, said since ERPs are a newly-introduced system, there are certain delays. He refuted the irregularities saying, "The details sent to the university are checked by the respective professor and institution principal. Based on experience as a PG professor, the current chairman for the Board of Studies was appointed and so there are no irregularities," he said.


