BU gears up for common entrance test on June 11

June 08, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathiar University has made arrangements for the conduct of common entrance test for Ph.D and M.Phil programmes on June 11.

For the programmes under 51 subjects, 4,000 applications were received of which 2,199 were found to be qualified. Those eligible could download the hall tickets from the Bharathiar University website.

The entrance test will be held at five places including Bishop Appasamy College, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, Hindusthan College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore and Government Arts College - Udhagamandalam, Vellalar Womens College in Erode, Tiruppur Kumaran Womens College and at Pollachi NGM College. The test will conducted from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m..

