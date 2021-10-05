BU faculty gets Royal Society of Biology nomination

T. Parimelazhagan, Botany professor at the Bharathiar University, has been nominated a Fellow of Royal Society of Biology, United Kingdom, said a release from the University.

Mr. Parimelazhagan was offered the position in recognition of his contribution in the field of biological sciences. He had four patents to his name, the release said and added that he was also recently awarded the mid-career award by the UGC Faculty Research Promotion Scheme for his research on exploring ethnobotanical knowledge.