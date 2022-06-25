BU extends last date for submitting exam application
Bharathiar University has extended the last date for exam online application form to register for all courses under the School of Distance Education university website (link: examapplication.b-u.ac.in).
The same may be filled along with payment before the extended last date till June 30. The respective time table will be uploaded in the university website in due course, a release said..
