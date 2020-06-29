BU enables research scholarsto track thesis online

Research scholars pursuing doctoral degree at the Bharathiar University have so far been calling the Ph.D. Section to know the status of their synopsis or thesis. Henceforth, all that they will have to do to know the status of either the synopsis or thesis is visit the website, www.b-u.ac.in.
Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj told The Hindu that the University had digitised the synopsis and thesis tracking process so that the website returned the current status after candidates entered their registration number.
The website showed the date of submission of the synopsis, the date on which the University sent the thesis to internal and external evaluators, their dates of acceptance, the date of submission of the thesis, the dates on which the evaluators returned the thesis and the date the University had fixed for viva-voce.
Software
Since the University introduced the online thesis tracking facility by developing the software in-house, it had received around 800 visitors, said A. Manimekalan, Director, Research.
This was a part of the University moving towards greater transparency, Mr. Kaliraj said.
The University would soon extend the facility to those pursuing M.Phil. as well, Mr. Manimekalan added.
As for students pursuing graduate and postgraduate courses, the Vice-Chancellor said the University was contemplating allowing the students to submit thesis and also attend viva-voce online and it would soon make the announcement public.
