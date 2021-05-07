BU develops portal for exams

Bharathiar University has developed an exclusive portal to conduct examinations online and candidates who have registered for end semester and arrears examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in affiliated colleges, departments of the university and Post-Graduate Centre should take the examination on the portal.

According to a press release, the examination will be held from May 10. Candidates should register, download question papers, and upload answer sheets on the portal. The details are available on the university website. Candidates can contact the principals of the respective colleges and university department heads.