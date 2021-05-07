Coimbatore

BU develops portal for exams

Bharathiar University has developed an exclusive portal to conduct examinations online and candidates who have registered for end semester and arrears examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in affiliated colleges, departments of the university and Post-Graduate Centre should take the examination on the portal.

According to a press release, the examination will be held from May 10. Candidates should register, download question papers, and upload answer sheets on the portal. The details are available on the university website. Candidates can contact the principals of the respective colleges and university department heads.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2021 11:16:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/bu-develops-portal-for-exams/article34509767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY