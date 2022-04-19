BU conducts placement drive
: Bharathiar University recently conducted a placement drive for life science students. A release said in the drive conducted on behalf of a U.S.-based company, 580 students from its departments and affiliated colleges participated for junior and senior medical coder posts.
The company worked in the area of hierarchical condition category coding and had offices in Coimbatore, Pune and Hyderabad.
Vice Chancellor P. Kaliraj while speaking at the inauguration of the recruitment drive, urged the students to showcase their skills to bag jobs. Registrar in-charge K. Murugavel was also present, the release added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.