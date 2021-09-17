BU common entrance test on September 20

For the common entrance test to be held on September 20 for admission to M.Phil. and Ph.D. programmes, details were available on its website www.b-u.ac.in, said a release from the Bharathiar University.

It would conduct the entrance test online between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. Candidates who had applied for the test could download examination details, general instructions, etc. from the website starting Friday.

They could also check the details they had submitted online like the PG course certificates, the release added.