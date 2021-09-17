Coimbatore

BU common entrance test on September 20

For the common entrance test to be held on September 20 for admission to M.Phil. and Ph.D. programmes, details were available on its website www.b-u.ac.in, said a release from the Bharathiar University.

It would conduct the entrance test online between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. Candidates who had applied for the test could download examination details, general instructions, etc. from the website starting Friday.

They could also check the details they had submitted online like the PG course certificates, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 11:57:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/bu-common-entrance-test-on-september-20/article36527266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY