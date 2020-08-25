BU cancels Syndicate meeting

Bharathiar University on Monday evening informed Syndicate members that it proposed to hold a Syndicate meeting on Tuesday and on Tuesday morning, it announced that it had postponed the meeting.

On Monday, after informing all the members that it would hold the meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the University sent by evening the hard and soft copies of the agenda to be tabled at the meeting. A few members opposed the University’s plan to hold the meeting in less than 12 hours of announcement.

The members’ grouse was that the University had violated its Act, rules and statutes as the notice period should be a minimum of seven days. They also accused the University administration of not giving them enough time to go through the agenda, which had 90-plus subjects.

One of the members sent a mail to senior State Government officers who were also ex-officio members of the Syndicate, objecting to the way the University chose to conduct the proposed meeting. And, by Tuesday morning the University said it had postponed the meeting.

Asked about the postponement, Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj said the decision to defer the meeting had nothing to do with Syndicate member P. Kanagasabapathi sending a mail to Secretary to Higher Education Department, other ex-officio members and the Chancellor’s office.

The University chose to postpone the meeting because many of the senior IAS officers, who were ex-officio members, were unavailable to attend the meeting online from Chennai.

Maintaining that there was no hidden agenda behind holding the meeting at such short notice, Mr. Kaliraj said most of the items on the agenda were routine in nature and sought only the Syndicate’s ratification. And, a few were policy matters that required the senior officers’ presence.