BU awards patents to two innovators

February 04, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharathiar University has granted patents for innovations in the field of microbial biotechnology and electronics and instrumentation recently.

The patent applications were filed during 2017 and 2018 and it was screened by the scrutiny committee and granted during the last week of January 2023, according to a release.

Assistant Professor K. Preethi and her research scholar Satheesh from the Microbial Biotechnology Department were granted the patent for ‘melanin-typhoid polysaccharide microparticles’, which during trials with mice triggered an immune response against polysaccharide — a large molecule made of many smaller monosaccharides which are simple sugars, like glucose.

The result is comparable to or even better than the traditional conjugate vaccine, the release said.

.

The second patent was awarded to Electronics and Instrumentation Department Assistant Professor Sujith Raman for the “discrete resonance generation technique on the planar transmission line for material characterisation”.

Committee members F.X. Lovelina Little Flower and C.A. Vasuki, and Registrar (in-charge) K. Murugavel congratulated the inventors.

