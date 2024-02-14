BU-affiliated colleges to look for early conduct of 39th convocation for 2022-23 batch graduands

February 14, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

There is a sense of anticipation amongst affiliated colleges of Bharathiar University for conduct of convocation for 2022-23 batch students, before culmination of the 2023-24 academic year.

The 38th convocation for 2021-22 batch students was conducted during August 2023. A little over 93,036 candidates received their degrees.

The university plans to reach out to the office of the Chancellor for a convenient date through the Department of Higher Education, it is learnt.

State universities were instructed by the University Grants Commission during 2022 to ensure grant of degree certificates within 180 days from the date of declaration of the result. The UGC also issued a note of caution that punitive action notified in Regulation 9 of UGC (grievance redressal) Regulation 2012 will be initiated against the institutions failing to comply.

Bharathiar University sources said efforts taken to issue degree certificates to students of 2022-23 batch as well at the 38th convocation conducted last August, could not fructify as the results for the candidates who had taken re-examination could not be readied in time.

Also, the university was pre-occupied with the process of re-accreditation by National Assessment and Accreditation Committee.

According to college heads and representatives of the management committees, students who had completed their courses in the 2022-23 session face impediments in pursuing higher education or taking up jobs, as there is an emphasis on degree certificates everywhere.

The delay in issuing the degree, marksheet and other certificate is causing problems to the students in matters of higher education and employment, a principal of an autonomous college in Coimbatore said.

“Since the colleges will be able to conduct Graduation Day only after the completion of the graduation ceremony at the university, a sense of anticipation is palpable in the affiliated institutions,” a functionary of a private college management committee said.

