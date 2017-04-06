BU admission notice

Bharathiar University has called for applications for admission to M.Sc., M.Com., M.A., MCA (lateral entry), M.Ed., B.P.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Lib.I.Sc. and postgraduate diploma courses for the 2017-18 academic year.

A release from the University said that fee, scholarship, duration, hostel facility and other details were available online www.b-u.ac.in.

Interested candidates could get applications, prospectus from April 17 from the registrar by post or in person and submit the same to the head of the department concerned.

The candidates could also download the application and prospectus from the website.

The last date for submitting filled-in application is May 22, the press release added.