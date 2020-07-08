BU accused of favouring a college in course approval

Coimbatore

Academics and activists have accused the Bharathiar University of favouring a private, self-financing college in granting approval to three courses and four diploma courses. They allege that the college concerned had applied for approval of one of the three courses before the October 31, 2019 deadline and for the rest thereafter.

For course approval applications submitted after deadline, the college concerned has to be penalised. The college has not paid the penalty thereby causing financial loss to the University, they allege.

In granting approval for the three courses, the University has also violated the rule that says colleges are not allowed to apply for new courses in lieu of existing courses. Besides, the University has approved of the courses that aren’t in its list of courses offered, a privilege extended to autonomous institution and not affiliating institution, which the college is, they add.

In response, Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj says that the University has accepted course approval applications after deadline from not only the college in question but several colleges. All the colleges that have submitted after the deadline will have to pay penalty and the process to send them the demand notices are on.

As for approving new courses in lieu of existing courses, he says the University has done so for several colleges and there is no violation of rules.

For approval of courses that aren’t in its list, the University asks the colleges concerned to send draft syllabi to be placed before the College Development Council and Boards of Study. The process is on for the college in question and for others as well and due process is being followed, Mr. Kaliraj says and denies and nepotism in the University’s decision.