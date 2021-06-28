BU accused of changing HODs against rules

Coimbatore

28 June 2021 23:36 IST

A war of words has begun between two former Bharathiar University Syndicate members and Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj with the former alleging that rules and conventions have been thrown to wind in appointing heads of departments.

The former Syndicate members P. Kanagasabapathy and P. Kandasamy have alleged that recently Mr. Kaliraj had unilaterally changed the Head of Department, Physics, which was against rules as only the senior most professor was holding the HoD position.

They had also learnt that the Vice-Chancellor had similarly changed the heads of six departments and one of the six had moved the court to return to the post. In another department, he had changed the Head to give it to a faculty who was only in the rank of assistant professor.

The change of leadership in the Physics Department took place without the incumbent’s knowledge, during the pandemic and the sudden changes had demoralised the honest faculty.

Mr. Kanagasabapathy and Mr. Kandasamy complained that the changes had come at a time when the University was without a full time Registrar and Controller of Examination.

In response to the allegations, Mr. Kaliraj said he had not removed the Head of the Department, Physics, but promoted him Dean, Science. The person concerned now had 10 science departments under his watch. Likewise, he had to change the head of the Department of Medical Physics as the incumbent’s core competency was something else. An assistant professor in the Department had the requisite qualification, which prompted to make the changes.

Defending his decision, the Vice-Chancellor said he was well within his powers to change the heads of departments and all his decisions were well within the rules.

The changes made to heads of departments was as per the University Grants Commission rules and it had been a practice that had been in vogue in several universities in the State, he also said.

Responding to the VC’s defence, Mr. Kanagasabapathy and Mr. Kandasamy said the explanations did not hold good and there had been instances in the Bharathiar University where a few deans continued to hold the HoD posts.