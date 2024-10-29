A B.Tech student suffered injuries after he jumped from the fourth floor of his college hostel on Monday evening, allegedly claiming that he had superpowers.

The police said that the 19-year-old student from Mekkur village near Perundurai in Erode district suffered injuries on his legs, hip and face. He was pursuing B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in a private college at Myleripalayam near Coimbatore and was residing in the college hostel.

The police said that the student had told his friends on many occasions that he had superpowers and could jump off buildings. He had also allegedly told them that he was worried that someone performed “black magic” against him.

The student jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel around 6.30 p.m. on Monday when other students were also present. The hostel authorities rushed him to a hospital at Othakkalmandapam. He was later shifted to a private hospital in the city.

Karuppasamypandian, Sub-Inspector of Chettipalayam police station, said the student’s condition was stable, but he was unable to give a statement on the reason for jumping from the building, due to the injuries on face.

