BSNL to offer 4G mobile services within two months in Tamil Nadu, says CGM

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will implement the 4G mobile services in the next two months in the entire State, said Chief General Manager of BSNL, said Banavathu Venkateswarlu on Friday.

He was here to take part in the BSNL sports meet and distribute prizes. In Tamil Nadu, BSNL is offering mobile telephony service in 6,400 sites and now the work is on to change from 2G to 4G.

Now, with the Central Government scheme, mobile telephony services will be offered at 247 places and in more than 500 villages, 4G services will be offered.

With the announcement of 4G mobile telephony service, in the last two months 4.5 lakh new customers have brought the BSNL prepaid SIM cards. Of these, two lakh customers have opted for porting from the other operators.

Regarding optic fibre cable services, so far BSNL has got five lakh customers. Plans are afoot to enhance the number of connections to 45,000 in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts in the next one year. BSNL was changing the copper network to optic fibre, he said.