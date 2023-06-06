BSNL to launch 4G service in Erode business area soon

June 06, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will launch 4G services shortly in the Erode business area. Customers have been advised to change their BSNL 2G/3G as 4G SIM cards at the customer service centres.

A release from S. Krishna Kumar, General Manager, BSNL, Erode Business Area, said that the area covers Erode revenue district and Kangeyam and Dharapuram areas in Tiruppur revenue district.

The release said that to avail of the high speed 4G internet, customers need to ensure that their SIM cards in their handsets are 4G enabled SIM cards. BSNL customers having 2G or 3G SIM card need to convert their SIM cards to 4G at free of charge in any of the BSNL customer service centres, franchisee showrooms and retail outlets. As BSNL is offering the internet service at a competitive tariff in the market, customers of other service providers can also avail of BSNL 4G service by porting into BSNL network and getting their SIM replaced with 4G SIM card.

The existing 324 towers of the Erode Telecom District are being upgraded from 2G / 3G to 4G and new towers are also planned for uncovered areas. All these towers will be subsequently upgraded to 5G technology without change in the hardware of the towers and the SIM cards within the short period, the release said.

