BSNL to hold mega mela at Tiruppur and Mettupalayam

June 21, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Coimbatore business area, will organise a mega mela at the BSNL telephone exchanges in Tiruppur and Mettupalayam on June 22 and 23 in connection with the upcoming 4G launch, a press release said.

Customers can avail new high speed fibre connection, convert their existing landline to FTTH connection, one-time settlement of long-pending dues with discount, convert existing 2G/3G SIM card to 4G SIM card for free, new prepaid/postpaid mobile connection, mobile number portability (MNP) and many other corporate services at one location, the release said.

Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 to be held on June 27

The regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Coimbatore will conduct ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ on June 27 at 10.30 a.m. to redress grievances of Employees’ Provident Fund members, pensioners, trade unions and employers. People with details of their grievances/issues can visit the nearest venue: Coimbatore- M/s. Stanmore Estate Group Office, Valparai. Tiruppur- M/s. SCM Garments(P) Limited, Valayankadu. and The Nilgiris- UPASI Hall, Coonoor.

Any grievance of an individual member or pensioner must mention their universal account number, PF account number and pension payment order Number. The details can also be informed through email pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in

Satsang to be held at Ramar Temple from June 23 to 25

Sri Kothanda Ramaswamy Devasthanam, Ramnagar Coimbatore and Ramnagar Bhajanai Goshti will organise a ‘Satsang’ by Sri Sri Muralidhara Swamigal at 6.30 p.m. from June 23 to 25 on Sri Kothanda Ramaswamy Temple premises at Ramnagar. There will also be ‘Nama sankeerthanam’ and ‘Sri Radha Madhava Kalyanam’ on June 24 and 25.

