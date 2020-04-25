BSNL contract workers left in the lurch without wages for months

Even as the Prime Minister “appealed” to the industry to ensure labour wages were paid during the lockdown, BSNL, the government-owned telecom operator has left its contract workers in the lurch without paying their salaries for over nine months, long before the COVID-19 lockdown.

The result has been some 300 contract workforce in Dharmapuri division are left with pending salaries since August 2019. Their penury has only been exacerbated by the lockdown.

Nandakumar, secretary of Contract Workers Association, last received his salary in July. He like 300 other contract workers of BSNL’s Dharmapuri division that includes Krishnagiri, Hosur, Palacodde, Harur, and Dharmapuri have been running from pillar to post since then.

“We are contracted to BSNL by Alert Security Services, a Coimbatore-based contractor. They said, we will be paid, when BSNL releases the salaries,” says Mr. Nandakumar.

According to the contractor, the work diary was sent to the telecom company, but they were told there was inadequate funds, he says.

“The hardships we have faced is inexplicable,” says Mr. Nandakumar, who started as a contract worker for BSNL 20 years ago for a pay of ₹900. Today, at 44, he is paid ₹10,000, with a wife, and two children, eight-year-old son and one-year-old daughter, to support. “The workers have accumulated debts just to run the family, pay their rents, school fees,” says Mr. Nandakumar.

Last week, the salary of August 2019 was released. “We do not know, when the remaining salaries will be cleared.”

The plight of the contract workers of Hosur is unique because they came and settled two decades ago, dependent only upon this job. They found rental places, married, built families around this job and place, says Aadhavan Deetchanya, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association and also a former BSNL employee.

“Today, contract workers, many with adolescent children are faced with expenses towards school and college education. Even to buy college applications online, they need money on their debit card,” says Mr. Deetchanya, who has been coordinating distribution of rations for the contract workers since the lockdown.

According to him, BSNL’s regular office cadre were minimal. The field work, and customer-related works were carried out by the contract workers. They offered a range of services that included office systems and file management, cash collection, SIM card sales, equipment room management, water distribution for the exchange quarters, housekeeping, security services, and carried out outdoor line works.

Their numbers have increased since January, when a bulk of employees were offered voluntary retirement scheme, says Mr. Deetchanya. “Over 78,000 of us took VRS. Most of those jobs are carried out by the contract workers across the country.” Mr. Deetchanya himself took voluntary retirement this January.

There were contract workers, and those others in precarious works assisting the line worker with repairs works dependent on tips from customers. The entire workforce was rendered hapless for the last 10 months, long before the lockdown.

On April 11, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had tweeted out the plight of the 5,000-odd BSNL contract workers in Kerala urging the government’s telecom operator to pay them.

“This is just one division. Compare the numbers across the country,” says Mr. Deetchanya, who has had a deep engagement with the trade unions since the 80s.