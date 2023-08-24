ADVERTISEMENT

Brother of Kodanad case prime accused in Salem urges government to question former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

August 24, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

C. Dhanapal, elder brother of C. Kanagaraj, prime accused in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, on Thursday urged the State government and the police to question former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the case.

Mr. Dhanapal, who was arrested by the Mecheri police in a land-grab case, was released on bail recently. He told reporters he had no connection with the land-grab case.

Regarding the Kodanad case, he said he had complained against Mr. Palaniswami many times. But the CB-CID police were not questioning him. “My brother (Kanagaraj) told me that Mr. Palaniswami asked him to take documents from the Kodanad bunglow,” Mr. Dhanapal alleged.

He said the CB-CID police registered a case against him for destroying the evidence in the Kodanad case. But the Edappadi police destroyed Kanagaraj’s two mobile phones. “They also threatened me with dire consequences”, Mr. Dhanapal alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that Kanagaraj took documents in five bags, gave three bags to a person in Sankagiri and two bags to a person in Salem. “Another accused, K.V. Sayan, was with my brother at that time. But after two days, my brother died in an accident in a suspicious manner,” he said. Mr. Dhanapal said that his life was in danger and urged the government to provide protection to him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US