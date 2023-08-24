Brother of Kodanad case prime accused in Salem urges government to question former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

August 24, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Salem

C. Dhanapal, elder brother of C. Kanagaraj, prime accused in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, on Thursday urged the State government and the police to question former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the case.

Mr. Dhanapal, who was arrested by the Mecheri police in a land-grab case, was released on bail recently. He told reporters he had no connection with the land-grab case.

Regarding the Kodanad case, he said he had complained against Mr. Palaniswami many times. But the CB-CID police were not questioning him. “My brother (Kanagaraj) told me that Mr. Palaniswami asked him to take documents from the Kodanad bunglow,” Mr. Dhanapal alleged.

He said the CB-CID police registered a case against him for destroying the evidence in the Kodanad case. But the Edappadi police destroyed Kanagaraj’s two mobile phones. “They also threatened me with dire consequences”, Mr. Dhanapal alleged.

He claimed that Kanagaraj took documents in five bags, gave three bags to a person in Sankagiri and two bags to a person in Salem. “Another accused, K.V. Sayan, was with my brother at that time. But after two days, my brother died in an accident in a suspicious manner,” he said. Mr. Dhanapal said that his life was in danger and urged the government to provide protection to him.