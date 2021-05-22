Bronze coins, swords stolen from museum in Dharmapuri

Around 30 bronze coins and three swords belonging to 18th century were found stolen from the district government museum in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

The theft came to light during a routine inspection on the museum campus.

A museum staff found the rear door of the museum and alerted the police.

CCTV footage

Upon inspection, it was found that the 30 bronze coins belonging to Raja Raja Cholan period and the three swords of Tipu Sultan period were missing. In addition, a CPU was found stolen.

The burglars also took away the CCTV footage, according to the police.

Artefacts

The museum has housed several treasured historical artefacts including swords, coins, Buddha statues, and weapons of warfare belonging to various eras.

All government museums were ordered shut from May 10, following the surge in infections. The town police have registered a case and are investigating.