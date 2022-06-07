Broken parapet wall poses threat to motorists in Coimbatore

The damaged parapet wall on Brooke Bond Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

June 07, 2022

A damage in the parapet wall on Dr. Krishnasamy Mudaliyar Road (Brooke Bond Road), where the busy stretch starts from the Avinashi Road flyover at Pappanaicken Palayam, is posing threat to motorists.

The narrow road witnesses two-way traffic of vehicles coming down from Avinashi Road to Dr. Krishnasamy Mudaliyar Road and vice versa.

Motorists wanted the parapet wall repaired at the earliest as the particular portion also lacks street light. Vehicles, if veered off the road, will fall into the road below leading to the underpass of Avinashi Road flyover. At present, the traffic police have placed a barricade at the place to warn motorists of the damage on the parapet wall.

“The road swells in the peak hours. The traffic on the road is also high because of a mall nearby. The parapet was already weak as it was made of bricks. Authorities should think about constructing a concrete parapet wall as replacement,” said an autorickshaw driver.

The traffic police said they would take preventive measures till the parapet wall was repaired.

An official from the Coimbatore Corporation said the National Highways was in-charge of the maintenance of the damaged section which was close to the fly over.

When contacted, a Highways official said the damage had come to their attention and it would be rectified.