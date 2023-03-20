ADVERTISEMENT

Brochure providing details of skill training offered for unemployed youth released in Erode district

March 20, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector H. Krishnanunni and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi releasing the skill training brochure in Erode. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A brochure providing in-depth details of training provided by the various offices in the district for unemployed youth, job opportunities and placement details was released by the district administration here on Sunday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni released the brochure in the presence of Erode MP. A. Ganeshamurthi during the mega job fair held at the Nandha Arts and Science College. The 56-page brochure, with contents both in Tamil and English and titled, “A Ready Reckoner of All Skill Activities in Erode District,” is targeted at unemployed youth and has details on training provided on the focus area, education qualification, duration of each course, allowances to the candidates, training partners, placement details and officers concerned to be approached in the district.

The brochure details on various courses offered by the District Skill Training Office under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Recognition of Prior Learning (PMKVY) and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), Industrial Training Institute (ITI) – Craftsman Training Scheme, Mahalir Thittam – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Employment through Skill Training and Placement (ESTP), District Industries Centre (DIC) – Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Schemes (NEEDS), Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP), MSME Skill Training and Employment Scheme and by various institutes like Canara Bank’s Rural Employment Training Institute, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, National Dairy Development Board, TN Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Project were given in detail. The brochure can be downloaded from the portal https://me-qr.com/HE7aqz64

O.S. Gnanasekaran, Regional Joint Director (Employment and Training), Coimbatore, Getzi Leema Amalini, Project Director, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission (TNSRLM), Radha, Assistant Director, Erode District Employment and Career Guidance Department, V. Shanmugan, chairman, Nandha Educational Institutions and others were present.

