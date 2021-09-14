British Council offers online courses for children, adults

Coimbatore

British Council recently announced online courses for children and adults in Coimbatore to improve proficiency in English starting from September 18.

A release said that the subscription to the British Council Digital Library in terms of monthly average enrolments has seen a 155% increase during the COVID-19 lockdown. For children aged 4-17 years, British Council’s online English courses has been designed to build confidence by “enhancing world knowledge, developing 21st century life skills and improving fluency in English” and the ‘Reading for Life’ programme for children aged 7-14 years will challenge them to read at least one book every week from a curated online collection of e-books, audiobooks and comics, the release said.

Adults and working professionals looking to improve their creativity and communications skills shall enrol in British Council's creative writing course, which covers writing fiction, short stories, poetry, features and more.

For details, visit www.britishcouncil.in or contact 98307 22284 from Monday to Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.